Folk art tours
The historic Cogswell’s Grant, at 60 Spring St., in Essex, will offer its last tours of the season this Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 16 and 17, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Colonial-era farmhouse, a property of Historic New England, is a rich backdrop for a collection of American folk art. Grounds open dawn to dusk. Advance tickets required. Call 978-768-3632, or email cogswellsgrant@historicnewengland.org.
Buck a book
Friends of the Rockport Public Library will host a book sale Saturday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the library courtyard, 17 School St. in Rockport. For more details, call 978-546-6934.
Show Up ‘n Save
Manchester Essex High School holds a Thrift Shopping and Community Fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the school’s upper parking lot, 36 Lincoln St. in Manchester. On sale will be gently used clothing, accessories, as well as school clubs and sports tables, family yard-sale tables, face painting, corn hole, and more. No admission.
Variety show
Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe hosts a fundraiser Friday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m at Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport. The event, produced by David Corbeau, includes dinner, music with Alexandra and Josh, an interactive comedy improv, and scenes from CAST’s November production. Tickets are $39; advance purchase at www.CorbeauCreativeChange.com/events. Or call 978-546-7675.
Sculpture path
Walk an outdoor sculpture path featuring works from the The Boston Sculptors Gallery from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Manship Artists Residency. Free but a timed-entry ticket is required. For more information and to reserve your spot, visit ManshipArtists.org.