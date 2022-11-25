Music Fest
The Gloucester Harvest Music Festival featuring Gary Backstrom Band, Mike O’Connell and Friends, and Old Cold Tater takes place Friday from 6 to 10 p.m. at The Elks at Bass Rocks in Gloucester. $10 at the door or at www.gloucesterharvestmusicfestival.com. Proceeds benefit the Addison Gilbert Hospital Citizens Fund.
Santa Parade
Gloucester’s Santa Parade steps out Sunday at 3 p.m., from the Jodrey State Fish Pier, down Parker Street to Main Street, and then down Western Avenue to Kent Circle. There, the tree-lighting takes place, and Santa will be available in his sleigh for photographs. Weather updates or a rain date will be posted on the “Kent Circle Tree Lighting” Facebook page.
Markers Market
Cape Ann Makers Market’s free holiday market is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Emerson Inn, 1 Cathedral Ave., in Rockport. More than 40 Cape Ann artisans, crafters and makers, and the inn will offer full bar service, light food items and local live holiday music. Free parking at the inn and nearby streets. Details, capeannmakersmarket.com.
Game Night
Gloucester’s Hammond Castle Museum presents a drop-in Tabletop Game Night on Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. A naval warfare game by John Hays Hammond Jr., which the museum produced a century after it was invented, will be unveiled. One Hammond game will be raffled off. The castle also will be decked out for the holidays. Tickets, $15, at hammondcastle.org.
Jazz show
Vocalist Lauren Kinhan, joined by pianist Mark Shilansky and bassist Mark Poniatowski, will perform original contemporary jazz and standards on Saturday at MAGMA, top floor of 11 Pleasant St., Gloucester. Doors open 7:30 p.m.; elevator access available. Details and tickets, magma.center.