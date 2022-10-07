A supernatural play comes to Gloucester Stage Company with "The Thin Place," by Lucas Hnath, a Tony-Award nominated playwright. The show runs through Oct. 23. Probing the need for human connection, the play brings an "immersive exploration of the fragile boundary between our world and the one just beyond." Described as part ghost story, part dissection of "truth," the theater is transformed into a séance space. For details and tickets, visit: gloucesterstage.com, or call: 978-281-4433.