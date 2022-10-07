Magtoberfest
Magnolia Community Farmers Market and Magnolia Library and Community Center host Magtoberfest — a block party with food trucks, live music, kids pumpkin-decorating table, beer garden, classic cars, farm stands, and makers market — this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Other food options available at Happy Humpback Cafe.
Haunting event
“The Masquerade of Abbadia Mare: Inspired by the Tales of Edgar Allan Poe” takes place Hammond Castle Museum, 80 Hesperus Ave., Gloucester, on Fridays, Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Hear Poe’s chilling stories during this room-to-room theatrical performance, beginning on the drawbridge. Performances run just under an hour and begin every 15 minutes. The production is geared for ages 14 and older. Venetian masks and similar attire encouraged. Tickets, $25 at hammondcastle.org.
Supernatural play
Gloucester Stage Company presents “The Thin Place,” by Tony-Award nominated playwright Lucas Hnath, through Oct. 23. Described as part ghost story, part dissection of “truth,” the theater is transformed into a séance space. For details and tickets, $44, $39 seniors, and $15 for juniors, visit: gloucesterstage.com, or cal 978-281-4433.
Crafts show
The 2022 Annisquam Arts & Crafts Show is this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Annisquam Village Hall, 36 Leonard St., Gloucester. Admission is free. This curated show and sale presents one-of-a-kind works by more than 30 artisans. Proceeds will benefit the Annisquam Village Church. Details, annisquamartsandcraftshow.org.
Open studios
The 39th annual Cape Ann Artisans Open Studios takes place this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. featuring 15 studios in Gloucester and Rockport. The tour is self-guided, and the brochure with the map is available at tourism outlets and online at capeannartisans.com.