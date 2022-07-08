Chamber music
A chamber music concert of Strauss and Brahms on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. The concert features violinist Danbi Um, cellist Christopher Costanza, and pianist Stephen Prutsman. Details and tickets, visit rockportmusic.org.
Cabaret
Romani Cabaret, an after-hours event of the 41st Rockport Chamber Music Festival, takes place on Friday at 9:45 p.m. This informal performance on the third-floor of the Shalin Liu Performance Center at 37 Main St., Rockport, will feature string virtuosity with classical works inspired by Romani music, including Hubay’s “Scènes de la Csárda, No. 3” and the “Rondo alla Zingarese” from Brahms’s “Piano Quartet in G minor.” Those attending can enjoy a drink or beverage while listening to the music. For details, visit rockportmusic.org.
Benefit concert
Music on Meetinghouse Green returns with a performance by the John Baboian Ensemble and vocalist Sandi Bedrosian in a free concert on Friday at 6 p.m., on the green at the corner of Middle and Church streets in Gloucester. Free-will donations will support the local non-profit Pathways for Children. The evening’s food vendor is Causeway restaurant. Details at www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org.
Beach music
The Antonio Gentile Bandstand free concert series kicks off with the Cape Ann Big Band on Sunday at 7 p.m. at Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. The show features guest vocalists Rhiannon Hurst and Nathan Seavey. Free parking. Bring a chair or blanket. For details, visit www.DavidLBenjamin.com.
Stage play“Mr. Fullerton, Between the Sheets” continues at Gloucester Stage Company with this turn-of-the-century tale about the Pulitzer-Prize winning Edith Wharton, in a new play by Anne Undeland. For dates, details, tickets, visit www.gloucesterstage.com.