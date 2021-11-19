‘Highlander’
Hammond Castle, 80 Hesperus Ave., Gloucester, presents a 35th anniversary screening of “Highlander” on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 6 p.m. This 1980s video store staple spawned many sequels and TV series. The modern sword-and-sorcery film stars one-time “Tarzan” Christopher Lambert as Connor MacLeod, an immortal 16th-century Scottish Highlander living in 20th-century New York. The film also stars Sean Connery and Clancy Brown and features a soundtrack by Queen. To reserve tickets, $15, visit: www.hammondcastle.org/product/fall-movies.
‘Embers’
On Sunday, Nov. 21, from 2 to 4 p.m. join a Zoom discussion of “Embers” by Sandor Marai. The novel conjures the melancholy glamour of a decaying empire and the disillusioned wisdom of its last heirs. Send an email to: ljspublic@earthlink.net to add your name to Rockport Public Library’s Notable Fiction list, and receive a Zoom invite. Call 978-546-6934 to pick up a copy of the book.
Zoom Comedy Night
NAMI Cape Ann is hosting a Zoom Comedy Night on Friday, Nov. 19, at 8 p.m. with Stephen Bjork, who brings his brand of observational humor, Amy Tee and Dave Rattigan. This event benefits the nonprofit NAMI Cape Ann, which supports people living with mental health challenges. For details and a Zoom link, visit www.namicapeann.org.
Thanksgiving Turkey Penny Sale
The D.E.S. Club hosts its Thanksgiving Turkey Penny Sale this Saturday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m., at the club, 133 Prospect St., Gloucester. There will be giveaways, turkeys, sweet bread, pastries, groceries and door prizes, as well as fried dough, coffee and soft drinks. For more information, call 508-930-1868.
Spaghetti dinner
Enjoy a homemade, pay as you can spaghetti dinner between 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Essex Public Safety Building, 11 John Wise Ave. in Essex. Dine in or take out — phone orders, 978-778-4554, until 6 p.m. (Details, Page 3.)