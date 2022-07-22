Windhover Center for the Performing Arts welcomes Robyn Goulette and Saving Grace Dance Ensemble in a collaborative dance concert called "Artfulness -- An Evening of Inspiring Dance" on Monday, July 25 at 7 p.m., rain or shine, on the outdoor stage under a tent. Audiences can bring refreshments and picnic on the grounds at picnic tables before the show. For details, visit: windhover.org.