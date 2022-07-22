Music sail
Join musician, artist, poet and naturalist Corey Wrinn aboard the schooner Adventure this Friday, July 22, from 5 to 8 p.m. Complimentary wine, beer and soda included. BYO picnics encouraged. Discounts for members, students, seniors, military and first responders. Children 18 and younger are free. For tickets and details, visit schooner-adventure.org.
Aesop’s Fables
Rockport Art Association & Museum, 12 Main St., offers free family workshops on Saturdays, July 23 and 30, and Aug. 6 and 13, from 10 to 11 a.m. Each session includes storytelling and an art activity related to one of Nancy Schon’s five Aesop’s Fables sculptures. For details, visit https://www.rockportartassn.org/family-events.
Movie music
The Rockport Legion Band performs a program of “Music from the Silver Screen” this Sunday, July 24, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Back Beach Bandstand, Rockport. Children are welcome; popcorn available. Folding chairs and blankets suggested.
Dance show
Windhover Center for the Performing Arts welcomes Robyn Goulette and Saving Grace Dance Ensemble in a collaborative dance concert called “Artfulness — An Evening of Inspiring Dance” on Monday, July 25, at 7 p.m., rain or shine, on the outdoor stage under a tent. Audiences can bring refreshments and picnic on the grounds at picnic tables before the show. For details, visit: windhover.org.
Family theater
Cape Ann YMCA’s Summer Performance Camp presents “The Wizard of Oz” outdoors at the Glen T. McLeod Cape Ann YMCA, 7 Gloucester Crossing Road, Gloucester, on Friday, July 22, at 4 p.m. Tickets at https://our.show/wizardofoz/cape-ann-ymca or at the door. And Gloucester Stage Company presents Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at Windhover Center for the Performing Arts in Rockport, also outdoors under a tent. Shows are Friday, July 22, at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, July 23, at 3 and 7:30 p.m. Suggested for ages 6 and older. Tickets at gloucesterstage.com.