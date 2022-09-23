Safety Day
The Gloucester Police Department is hosting its free Community Safety Day, featuring police, fire and ambulance equipment, games, and more, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Harbor Loop off Rogers Street. Donations will benefit the Gloucester High School Fitness Center Rehabilitation Project.
T.S. Eliot festival
The Dry Salvages Festival to commemorate the work of the Nobel Prize-winning poet T.S. Eliot is Saturday and Sunday. Eliot-based activities, which begin at 7 a.m., include bird-watching tours, a performance of his most famous poems at the Gloucester Stage Company, Dry Salvages boat tours, a museum exhibition, and tours of his summer home, all at various Gloucester locations. Windhover Center of Performing Arts in Rockport will host face painting, writing and cat poems, drawing, painting; and games. For details and tickets, visit https://tseliot.com/the-dry-salvages-festival/.
At Halibut Point
Fred Peterson will share quarrying tales and his vintage quarryman’s tools and Lanesville’s Terry and Kyle Dutton of D&D Masonry, will demonstrate hand-tool granite stone splitting from at 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Halibut Point State Park. Meet at the park’s Visitor Center, 4 Gott Ave., off Route 127, Rockport. Free; for details visit https://bit.ly/3UxHiQU.
Indigenous Heritage Day
To tell the full history of the land that is now called Gloucester, the Cape Ann Museum and the Wampanoag curatorial firm SmokeSygnals are hosting Indigenous Heritage Day with dance, crafts and more at Cape Ann Museum Green, 13 Poplar St., this Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.
Dungeons & Dragons
Manchester Essex Regional High School faculty and students will present a Dungeons & Dragons meet-up at the Essex Shipbuilding Museum, 66 Main St. in Essex, on Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon. Children are welcome to create their own Essex-themed campaigns for the museum’s archives.