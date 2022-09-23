Thomas Stearns Eliot, by Lady Ottoline Morrell (1934), spent 20 summers in Gloucester that would shape him as a poet. The Dry Salvages Festival to commemorate his work is Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 and 25. Eliot-based activities, which begin at 7 a.m., include bird-watching tours, a performance of his most famous poems at the Gloucester Stage Company, Dry Salvages boat tours, a museum exhibition, and tours of his summer home, all at various Gloucester locations. Windhover Center of Performing Arts in Rockport will host face painting, writing and cat poems, drawing, painting; and games. For details and tickets, visit https://tseliot.com/the-dry-salvages-festival/.