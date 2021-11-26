Lighting of the Castle
Hammond Castle Museum, 80 Hesperus Ave., Gloucester, hosts its first ever illumination of the castle on Friday, Nov. 26 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The lighting takes place at 5 p.m. New holiday room concepts during self-guided tours. Free to Cape Ann residents (with proof of residency); no reservations required. For details, hammondcastle.org.
Ornament sale
Rockport Art Association & Museum, 12 Main St., holds its annual hand-painted holiday ornament fundraiser, starting Friday, Nov. 26 at 10 a.m. Ornaments are $50 each. The sale runs during gallery hours until Dec. 31 or all are sold. For more information, visit www.rockportartassn.org.
Tree lighting
The holiday tree at Kent Circle will be illuminated Sunday, Nov. 28, at 4:30 p.m. Mrs. Claus will in attendance, manning a letter-writing table, and the children can “mail” their lists for Santa on site. There will be no parade beforehand this year.
Holiday Pops
Cape Ann Symphony launches its 70th season with its annual Holiday Pops concerts, featuring the 75-member Cape Ann Symphony Chorus. Performances are Saturday, Nov. 27, at 2 p.m. at the Dolan Performing Arts Center at Ipswich High School; and Saturday, Nov. 27, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 28, at 2 p.m. at the Manchester Essex Regional High School auditorium, 36 Lincoln St. in Manchester Tickets and details, call 978-281-0543 or visit www.capeannsymphony.org.
Makers Market
The Cape Ann Makers Market, in partnership with the Magnolia Library and Community Center, is hosting a Holiday Makers Market and Book Fair on Sunday, Nov. 28, at 1 Lexington Ave., Gloucester from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. In addition to 25 vendors, the library will hold a Holiday Book Fair. Find more holidays fairs, Page 12.