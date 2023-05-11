North Shore Arts ExhibitionHundreds of works from juried artist members are on view in the Main Gallery of the North Shore Arts Association, 11 Pirates Lane, Gloucester, to kick off the 2023 season. Free to the public, Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday noon to 4 p.m., on the harbor.
Motif #1 Day 5K and 1 Mile Fun
Rockport celebrates its celebrated harbor icon with 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run Saturday from 4 High St,. Rockport; 5K starts 1 p.m., 1 Mile Fun Run at 10:a.m., Signup ends 9 a.m. Registration, fees and more information at: https://runsignup.com/Race/Events/MA/Rockport/Motif1Day5K
‘100 Voices’ at Cape Ann MuseumStories of immigrant families come alive with spoken word and laser lighting for a immersive 400+ experience on display at the Cape Ann Museum Green Campus, 13 Poplar St., Gloucester, Saturday, 10 am to 5 p.m., and Sunday 1 to 4 p.m. Visit: www.capeannmuseum.org
First Summer Art ShowRockport Art Association & Museum, 12 Main St., launches the 2023 season with a Juried Artist Members show in the Hibbard Gallery, Sunday at noon. Since 1921, a distinguished gathering place of New England artists.
‘Solar Concert’ in RockportThe Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport (UUSR), host a “solar concert” featuring live music by the Headlands on Saturday at 7 p.m. at 4 Cleaves St., Rockport. Proceeds support renewable energy initiatives. Donation suggested. Q&A with SunBug Solar’s Ben Mayer, refreshments for sale.