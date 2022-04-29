GloCon 2022
Gloucester’s first-ever Comic-Con is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Expect special guests, workshops with comic book authors and artists, games, activities, photo ops with characters, and surprises. Attendees are encouraged to wear their best fandom costumes. All events are free. For details, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Indigenous artifacts
Manchester Historical Museum, at 10 Union St., hosts a Bring Your Own Indigenous Artifacts event Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those bringing artifacts are asked to register in advance via email at info@manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org. Include name, and a description of when and where each piece was found. Mary Ellen Lepionka and two archeologists from the Massachusetts Archeology Society will be present to review the pieces and talk about the finds.
Rockport art show
The Experimental Group opens its 18th group exhibition, “Jacki’s Flowers,” at Rockport Art Association & Museum, 12 Main St. in Rockport on Saturday. Works on view express the essence of beauty and nature, themes prevalent in the late Jacki Harrington’s work. The show runs through May 29. Hours are Tuesday to Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Free.
Exhibition One
The North Shore Arts Association, 11 Pirate’s Lane in Gloucester, presents Exhibition One, on display through May 14, and the Associate Members’ Spring Show through May 12. Paintings, drawings and sculptures complement each other in these exhibitions. For details, visit nsarts.org. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Free.
Guitar summit
Rockport Music presents masters Frank Vignola, Martin Taylor and John Jorgenson in a Guitar Summit on Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St. in Rockport. Tickets, $19 to $36, at rockportmusic.org.