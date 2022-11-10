Herb harvest
Join Backyard Growers at the Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester, in making your own tea packets or sachets using dried herbs including sage, lemon balm, and lavender, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday museum is free for all Cape Ann residents. At 1 p.m., Jess Reid, program director at Backyard Growers, will brew tea from herbs for anyone interested in tasting. Reserve tickets at https://www.capeannmuseum.org/events/second-saturdays-fall-harvest.
CAM Talks
Take in “Design and How! Virginia Lee Burton Demetrios’ Theory of Design” with Heidi Horner, this Saturday at 11 a.m. at Cape Ann Museum’s Library & Archives, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. Free for members, $10 for others. It also will be live-streamed on Facebook and Vimeo. Register at capeannmuseum.org.
‘Monkey’
A comedy about queer relationships, neurodivergence and disability will make its world premiere when Lanes Coven Theater Co. stages “Monkey” at Gloucester Stage, with shows through Nov. 20. Veterans are free on Veterans Day Friday. There will be talk-backs after the performance, introducing the artists, and taking questions. If money is an issue, reach out via email at www.lanescoven.com. Tickets and details are also available on the website.
Art show
The Rockport Art Association & Museum’s Experimental Group opens its 19th group exhibition at Rockport Art Association & Museum, at 12 Main St.,with an artist reception on Saturday from 3 to 4 p.m. In a related event, the Experimental Group presents a free talk with noted artist Joel Janowitz through Zoom on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. For a Zoom invite , contact Nella Lush via email at experimentalgroupraa@gmail.com.
Art of the ‘Feast’
Gloucester’s Kimberlee Cloutier-Blazzard, an independent art historian, will give a talk, “A Teachable Feast: The Festive Tavern in the Low Countries in the 17th Century,” related to The Rocky Neck Art Colony’s juried exhibition “Feast: The Art of Dining Together,” on Sunday from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Cultural Center at Rocky Neck at 6 Wonson St. in Gloucester. The talk will examine the ways several Dutch and Flemish artists used humor in the context of the feast to galvanize communities.