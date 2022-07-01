Free concert
Rockport Music presents a free family concert featuring celebrated ensemble A Far Cry this Friday at 11 a.m., at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St. No tickets required.
Horribles, fireworks
On Sunday, Gloucester’s Fishtown Horribles Parade will start at 6 p.m. at Gloucester High School and loop around downtown and back. Fireworks over Gloucester Harbor start at 9:30 p.m. In between there will be live music by Mystery Meat and The Runaround Sound at the main stage on Stacy Boulevard starting at 5:30 p.m. Donations for the fireworks are accepted at gloucesterfund.org, or go to the Gloucester Fireworks Facebook page for a Venmo link.
Parade, bonfire
On Monday, the Rockport Firemen’s Association will host its parade starting at 6 p.m. on South Street and proceed through the downtown before ending at Legion Bandstand at Back Beach. The Rockport Legion Band will perform in concert at 8 p.m., and the bonfire will be lit at 9 p.m. on the beach.
Manchester events
On Sunday, Manchester’s Singing Beach will host live music at 7 p.m. followed by a fireworks display at 9 p.m. The beach parking lot is reserved for those who are handicapped or have limited mobility starting at 4 p.m. On Monday, Manchester’s Independence Day Parade, featuring antique cars, homemade floats and marching bands, steps off at 11 a.m. The route begins at Vine Street at Norwood Avenue and continues to School, Pleasant, Pine, Central and Union streets, ending at Coach Field Playground.
Comedy and salsa
Windhover Performing Arts Center, and its tented outdoor stage in Rockport, hosts Jimmy Tingle Live! Humor for Humanity on Saturday, at 7 p.m. and a Latin Dance Social on Sunday, at 8 p.m. Windhover has performances nearly every week until September, rain or shine. For details, visit windhover.org.