Holiday Shopping Night
Christmas in Rockport runs Friday from 4 to 9 p.m. with a stamp card and raffle. There is an after party at 9 p.m. at Fleur Cuisine. The shopping continues on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a Holiday Farmer’s Market at Whale Jaw Cafe; also there will be horse-drawn wagon rides and strolling musicians about as part of the festivities. For full details, visit rockportusa.com/christmas-in-rockport.
Handel Messiah Sing
On Sunday at 11 a.m. the First Parish Church, 10 Central St. in Manchester, hosts its first Handel’s Messiah Sing. They will sing Part One and the Hallelujah Chorus. The public is invited to attend and sing these choruses. The event will feature professional soloists and a 14-piece orchestra. Participants are encouraged to bring their own vocal score. Listeners are welcome. A reception will be held directly afterward. A free will offering at the door will be accepted but is not required to attend.
Middle Street Walk
The 2022 Middle Street Walk throughout downtown Gloucester takes place Saturday from morning through the afternoon ending with the lighting of the Lobster Trap Tree at 4:30 p.m. For details on the dozens of free activities for all ages, including music, shopping, and food, visit middlestreetwalk.org.
Jul Fest
A Nordic Christmas celebration, Jul Fest, happens Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Spiran Lodge, corner of Broadway and School Street, Rockport. The event features a St. Lucia festival, lunch, Nordic baked goods nisu, meats, cheeses, greens and gifts.
Mini masterpieces
Masterpieces in Miniature returns to Rockport Art Association & Museum, 12 Main St., now through Dec. 31. The show presents small works of art ideal for holiday gifts. For details, visit www.rockportartassn.org.