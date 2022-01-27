5 things to do this weekend

‘Annie Jr.’
YMCA of the North Shore Theatre presents “Annie Jr.” at the Manchester Essex Regional Middle School,36 Lincoln St. in Manchester, on Friday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m, and Sunday, Jan. 30, at 2 p.m. (Saturday’s show is canceled due to the storm forecast.) Tickets, $15, $10 for students, available at https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/ymca-of-the-north-shore/annie-jr-41955 or at the door.
Kids’ art tour
Take a free virtual family tour about the Cape Ann Museum’s Granite Gallery at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, when it will be posted on the Cape Ann Museum’s Facebook page. This is part of the CAM Kids program.
Explore equity
The Families Exploring Equity and Diversity Book Group at Manchester Public Library will be meet via Zoom on Sunday, Jan. 30, at 9 a.m.; children ages 4 to 8 and their families are invited to share stories and activities. Email FEEDinME.123@gmail.com to receive a Zoom registration link.
Simplifying life
TOHP Burnham Public Library in Essex offers a virtual program “Living The Simplified Life — Saying Yes To Less In 2022,” on Friday, Jan. 28, from 11 a.m. to noon. In this interactive program, Eileen Kelly Reed, a professional organizer, will talk about the impact of clutter in one’s life, explore our belief systems around what’s enough, and learn strategies to simplify your life. Reed has a 25-year career in office management, sales training and high-tech staffing. Registrants will receive a link to access the Zoom meeting via email. Go to: https://essexpubliclibrary.org and click on “Events Calendar.”
Snow trails
Want to get outdoors? Check out Ravenswood Park, 481 Western Ave. (Route 127) in Gloucester. The 600-acre park offers trails, and if there’s snow this weekend, also a great option for snowshoeing.