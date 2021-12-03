Santa in Rockport
Santa arrives by lobster boat in Rockport on Saturday at 1 p.m. when the F/V Mary B will be escorted by Rockport’s harbormasters and the Coast Guard to T-Wharf. Local Scouts will escort Santa to Rockport Baptist Church, 4 High St., to visit with the children outside. Coloring pages and letter-writing materials will be available. The Rockport Tree Lighting and carols in Dock Square take place at 4 p.m. Town-wide festivities continue throughout the day.
Festivities by the sea
Manchesters’ Holiday Stroll takes place Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. downtown and in the Central Street area. Santa arrives by boat in Manchester at Masconomo Park on Saturday at 1 p.m. He will lead the children across the street to the Manchester Community Center for children’s activities and refreshments. Everyone will have an opportunity to have photos taken with Santa. On Sunday, a concert on the Town Common at 3 p.m. precedes the traditional Friendship Tree lighting at 4 p.m.
Holiday Sing-Along
Join friends of Schooner Adventure for holiday singing and carols Friday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on the docks at Harriet Webster Pier at Maritime Gloucester, 23 Harbor Loop. Free to all. Complimentary hot chocolate or mulled cider. Wear warm clothes. Lyrics will be provided. Maritime Gloucester has Christmas trees for sale, crafts in the icehouse, and an Artisan Shop. At 5:30 p.m. all will pause for the lighting of the pier and the Adventure for the season.
Winter Lights
More than 150 places throughout Cape Ann have created window and light displays for the season’s 2021 Winter Lights Display Celebration. A custom-designed Google Drive Map and downloadable brochure both highlight participating locations and are available at www.discovergloucester.com/winter-lights-cape-ann.
Art on view
Jon Sarkin’s “Portraits” are on view at Jane Deering Gallery, 19 Pleasant St., Gloucester, with an artist reception on Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. For details, visit janedeeringgallery.com.
