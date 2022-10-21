Finnish dance
The People Danced: An Evening of Finnish-American Dancing happens at City Hall, 9 Dale Ave., on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. Earlier in the day will be a free Finnish-American dance class for children ages 5 and up at MAGMA, 11 Pleasant St., top floor, from 3 to 4 p.m.; children who participate will be able to perform at the evening event. Both free. For more information, visit www.gloucesterculture.org/gloucester400; or www.magma.center/events.
Clamfest
The 38th annual Essex ClamFest and Clam Chowder Competition is Saturday, Oct. 22, at Shepard Memorial Park, corner of Martin Street and Shepard Memorial Drive, in Essex from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival is free to attend, but admission to the chowder tasting from noon to 2 p.m. is $10. Clamfest features artists and makers booths, K-9 demonstrations, live music, food vendors and the Great Marsh Brewing Company.
Halloween parties
Halloween parties at Gloucester Elks Lodge No. 892, at 101 Atlantic Road, are Friday, Oct. 21, from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. featuring the band Garfish. Admission is $5 for members, and $10 for non-members. Prizes will be awarded for best costumes, which are optional. A Kids Halloween Party open to all is Sunday, Oct. 23, from 2 to 4 p.m., featuring pizza and activities, which will be followed by a Trunk or Treat event from 4 to 5 p.m. outside afterward.
Art show
“Synergy Show,” featuring 40 artists, is on view through Oct. 30 at the North Shore Arts Association, 11 Pirates Lane, Gloucester. There is a public reception on Sunday, Oct. 23, from 1 to 3 p.m. All works are for sale. Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 4 p.m. For details, visit nsarts.org.
‘Thin Place’
Last call for an eerie tale with Gloucester Stage Company’s production of “The Thin Place,” by Lucas Hnath, a Tony-nominated playwright, which runs through Sunday, Oct. 23. The play about the supernatural explores the boundary between this world and the one “just beyond.” For details and tickets, visit gloucesterstage.com, or call: 978-281-4433.