Swedish pancakes
Pack a big appetite and head for Rockport’s Spiran Lodge on Sunday from 8 to 11 a.m. for its Swedish Pancake Breakfast, adults, $9, and children, $5. Nisu and other Nordic baked goods will be available. Spiran Lodge 98 is at the corner of Broadway and School Street in Rockport.
Alzheimer’s signs
The Alzheimer’s Association MA/NH Chapter presents “Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s,” an informative 60-minute program on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Friend Room at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. The education program was designed to help people recognize common signs of the disease and know what to watch for in themselves and others. Registration is not required.
Show of tiny art
Rocky Neck Art Colony’s annual fundraiser, the BIGtiny auction, returns virtually, featuring nearly 200 original artworks — all on a scale of 7-inch squares. The auction link www.rnacbigtiny.com goes live Sunday.
Double-bill concert
Old Sloop presents Gloucester-born fiddler-singer-songwriter Emerald Rae and award-winning Nova Scotia duo The Bombadils in concert Saturday, at 7:30 p.m., at First Congregational Church, 12 School St, Rockport, handicap-accessible. Advance tickets — $12 for adults and $5 for those 18 and younger — at oldslooppresents.org, John Tarr Store in Rockport, or The Bookstore of Gloucester. At the door is $14 for adults, $5 for 18 and younger, and $28 for families.
Art, politics
Cape Ann Museum presents “Art + Politics in the early 20th Century — John Sloan and the Ashcan School” on Sunday at 2 p.m. with Carol Troyen, and Kristin and Roger Servison, curator emerita of American Art at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. The talk is at the museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. Free for CAM members, $10 for others. Live-streamed on Facebook and Vimeo. Register at capeannmuseum.org.