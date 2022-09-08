Car show
Essex Police will host a free car show on Sunday, Sept. 11, from 1 to 4 p.m., in the municipal parking lot off Shepard Memorial Drive, behind where the old police and fire station was on Martin Street (Route 22).
Chelsea Berry
The singer-songwriter Chelsea Berry brings her powerhouse performance back to the Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport in a concert on Friday, Sept. 9, at 8 p.m. For tickets and details, visit rockportmusic.org.
Chamber music
Arpeggione Ensemble debuts at the Manship Artists Residency on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 3 p.m. The music program "Planting New Roots" traces the paths of five composers as they establish themselves in new locations over a 70-year period. The concert will be followed by a reception and an opportunity to meet the musicians and fellow chamber music lovers. The concert explores the themes of "Relocation and Belonging." For tickets, go to manshipartists.org.
Dogtown Common
- In conjunction with the Jonathan Bayliss Society's annual conference, "Celebrating Dogtown Common, a Special Place," there will be two performances of a staged reading of Percy MacKaye's 1922 narrative poem, "Dogtown Common," on Saturday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 11, at 7:30 p.m. at the back dance studio on the Windhover Performing Arts Center campus at 257R Granite St., Rockport. Grace Schrafft will give an introductory talk on the history of witches in Gloucester. Tickets, $25. Seating is limited. Details, https://windhover.org/performances.
- "The Art & Literature of Dogtown," is presented by Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester, on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 2 p.m. Trenton Carls, the museum's head librarian and archivist, and Leon Doucette, the assistant curator, will discuss the impact that Dogtown had on Cape Ann’s artistic and literary landscape. Local poets Suellen Wedmore and Heidi Wakeman will read work inspired by Dogtown. For tickets for those not attending the Bayliss conference, go to capeannmuseum.org/events. It will be livestreamed on Facebook and Vimeo.