Art and poetry
Cape Ann Museum offers an Ekphrastic Poetry Reading on Friday at 5 p.m. via video on its Facebook page. Local poets Suellen Wedmore, Martha Fox, Ruth Maassen and Carol Seitchik will read poems inspired by the museum’s collections. Their words will walk visitors through the Granite Gallery, past Augustus Buhler’s “News from the Fleet,” through Jim Hooper’s “Working Waterfront” portraits, and around the Fresnel lens.
Birding 101
Take a Birding 101 field trip with the Brookline Bird Club this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., to search for alcids and wintering seabirds. Meet at the Fishermen’s Memorial, 60 Western Ave. Be prepared for cold and windy weather. For updates and more information, visit www.brooklinebirdclub.org.
Dance of heart
Wake Up Spirit offers “a dance of heart and community” and a safe place to connect to spirit through movement and sound on Sunday 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Floating Lotus, 169 Main St., Gloucester. Suggested donation $10 to $15; children are free.
Valentines
SeniorCare’s Annual Valentines Breakfast Fundraiser goes virtual through Feb. 14. Donors can provide a local homebound elder with a Valentine, while providing financial support to the Meals on Wheels home-delivered meals program. On Feb. 14, a special video photo montage will be posted showing images from past breakfasts. For details, visit www.seniorcareinc.org.
‘Of Sound Mind’
On Saturday at 2 p.m., photographer Joe Wallace will speak about his exhibit “Day After Yesterday: Portraits of Dementia,” on display in the Matz Gallery, located at the main entrance of Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. His talk if the first of five programs in the Gloucester Lyceum and the library’s free series “Of Sound Mind: A Series on Dementia.” The exhibit runs through February.