White Elephant Sale
On Saturday, Oct. 30, The Annisquam Exchange, 32 Leonard St., Gloucester, will hold its annual White Elephant Sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to benefit the residents of the Seacoast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Gloucester.
Pigeon Cove Circle, 6 Breakwater Ave., Rockport, will hold an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast, with sausage, orange juice, coffee or tea, and bake sale this Saturday, Oct. 30, from 8 to 11 a.m. Pancakes are $10 for adults, $5 children younger than 10.
Chess Day
This Saturday, Oct. 30, is Chess Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (weather permitting) in the amphitheater at Gloucester’s Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Players of all levels, ages and abilities, are welcome all to play, learn, look on, or look for a match with a clock-equipped table and paired partner. The last games start at 12:45 pm. No reservations needed. For more information, visit www.sawyerfreelibrary.org.
‘Variations on Surface’
The Rocky Neck Art Colony hosts a free reception for artists Courtney Wilson, Bruce Buescher, Kimberly Knowles and Katherine Richmond on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Cultural Center at Rocky Neck, 6 Wonson St. in Gloucester. The party kicks off the new exhibition “Variations on Surface: Four Artists Explore Landscape,” featuring their works, which runs through Nov. 21.
‘The Complete Stories’
Rockport Public Library’s Notable Fiction Book Club will discuss Flannery O’Connor’s “The Complete Stories” this Sunday, Oct. 31, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Trustees Room of the library, 17 School St. Humor, sarcasm, faith, grace, hopelessness, evil are all O’Connor themes. Contact ljspublic@earthlink.net to receive a Zoom invite and questions about the novel. Contact the library at 978-546-6934 to pick up a copy of the book.