‘Gloria’ on stageThe play — a Pulitzer Prize finalist — launches Gloucester Stage Company’s 43rd season, through June 26, back inside the theater at 267 East Main St., Gloucester. Performances are Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. Single tickets and season packages are now on sale. For more information, visit www.gloucesterstage.com; or contact the box office at 978-281-4433.
Art in the Barn
Essex County’s Land Trust’s 33rd annual Art in the Barn event returns in-person, June 10 and 11, at the Cox Reservation, 82 Eastern Ave., in Essex. Showcases works of 130-plus local artists. Barns stocked with paintings, ceramics, jewelry, sculptures and more. Silent auction for select pieces. Admission and parking are free. 50% of proceeds support Greenbelt’s conservation work. ecga.org/artinthebarn
‘In Her Mind’s Eye’An exhibition of work by Doris Elizabeth Prouty (1947-2020), will open at the Janet & William Ellery James Center, on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at CAM Green at 13 Poplar St., Gloucester. Among the offerings will be Ila Prouty, her daughter, who will lead an activity making paper quilts from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration is required to attend the opening day, which is free. Go to: capeannmuseum.org, and click on “Events.”
Antje Duvekot at Old Sloop In concert on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. featuring the award-winning singer-songwriter. The celebrated Worcester duo Ash and Eric will open the show at the handicap-accessible sanctuary of the First Congregational Church of Rockport, at 12 School St. For details and tickets, visit oldslooppresents.org.
Beach partyBrad Pierce of the Cape Ann Motor Inn is celebrating its 50th anniversary of business on Long Beach at 33 Rockport Road in Gloucester. The Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce is doing a ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Pierce and his daughter Loran Caputo invite the community to attend. Bring your beach chairs. Free parking. There will be food, and music by Spynz.