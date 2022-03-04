Singer-songwriterJesse Colin Young performs Friday, March 4 at 8 p.m. at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. He was a member of the The Youngbloods, known for its peace anthem “Get Together.” When he went solo, his “Song for Juli” stayed on the Billboard Top 200 chart for nearly a year. For tickets, visit rockportmusic.org.
School and pro art shows
Rockport Public Schools’ Annual Art Show, two weeks only, is on view now through March 13 in the Hibbard and Maddocks galleries of the Rockport Art Association & Museum, 12 Main St. The show features art from preschoolers through 12th-graders. Selections from the association’s permanent collection are on display now through April 3 in the museum’s Martha Moore Room. For more details, visit www.rockportartassn.org. Both shows are free to the public. Masks required.
Spring Art Show
A free exhibition and sale featuring work of 22 artists opens Sunday, March 6, with a reception from 2 to 4 p.m. at Manchester Historical Museum, 10 Union St. in Manchester. The show runs through April 9, Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Details: www.manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org.
About the Wyeths
“The Wyeths: An American Artistic Dynasty” takes place Sunday, March 6, from 3 to 4:15 p.m. through Rockport Public Library. The virtual program will explore the style of painting and illustration established by N.C. Wyeth in the early 1900s and passed on and re-interpreted by his son Andrew Wyeth, and grandson Jamie Wyeth. Presenter is Culturally Curious founder Jane Oneail, who holds a master’s in art history from Boston University and a master’s in education from Harvard University’s Graduate School of Education. To register, go to rockportlibrary.org/events.