So Salty
Take part in the first Gloucester’s So Salty festival, featuring free events and activities along Pleasant, Hancock, Main and Rogers streets Saturday, Jan. 22, and Sunday, Jan. 23, from 1 to 4 p.m. Find details at https://www.capeannmuseum.org/events/gloucesters-so-salty/
Vision boarding
Bring dreams and goals for 2022 to workshop to learn to make your own vision board Saturday, Jan. 22, from 2 to 4 p.m. Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Materials and guidance provided. Take yours home. Registration required at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Mari Martin at mmartin@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Island vistasTake in Cape Ann Museum’s exhibition “Cape Ann & Monhegan Island Vistas: Contrasted New England Art Colonies,” on Saturday, Jan. 22, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or Sunday, Jan. 23, 1 to 4 p.m. The show, which has been extended, includes works from the Monhegan Museum of Art & History, Cape Ann Museum, the Rockport Art Association & Museum, and private collections. Face masks and proof of vaccination required. Tickets, $10-$12, at capeannmuseum.org, or at the door, 27 Pleasant St.
Winter Frost
Take in the free “Winter Frost” show at the Rockport Art Association and Museum, 12 Main St. in Rockport, on Saturday, Jan. 22, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or Sunday, Jan. 23, noon to 5 p.m. The museum is open weekends through February.
Story Time
Pre-schoolers and their grownups are invited to a special story time Saturday, Jan. 22, from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at THOP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex. Manchester Essex Regional School District teacher Missy Morton will read stories aloud and, for those interested, talk about district’s Integrated Preschool. No registration required.