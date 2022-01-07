Virtual First Friday
This Friday, Jan. 7 at 5 p.m., Sarah Slifer Swift from Movement Arts Gloucester, MA (MAGMA) and guitarist Steven Lacey will bring art to life through improvisational dance and music as part of the Cape Ann Museum’s First Friday: Art After Hours program. Instead of their planned in-person performances, the artists will share a video on the Cape Ann Museum Facebook page. Every month, the museum will partner with a contemporary artist to interpret the museum’s collections.
On baseball
Author and journalist Ted Reinstein will be at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., this Saturday, Jan. 8, from 2 to 4 pm. to talk about his latest book, “Before Brooklyn: The Unsung Heroes Who Helped Break Baseball’s Color Barrier.” No registration is needed for this free event. Copies of the book will be available. Face masks are required. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Art for free
Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St. in Gloucester offers free admission to Cape Ann residents every second Saturday of the month. Visitors of all ages are invited to head down to the museum’s CAM Studio during their visit for a new art project each month.
Kindness Rocks
Kindness Rocks is the special program of Cape Ann Museum’s Second Saturday events on Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the downtown campus, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. Advance registration is required for this free event. Participants will paint rocks with messages of joy and hope in the CAM Studio. These rocks will later be scattered throughout downtown for residents to find during Gloucester’s So Salty two-day event on Jan. 22 and 23.
Appreciating Hopper
Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., on Sunday, Jan. 9, from 2 to 3:15 p.m. hosts the virtual appreciation program “Edward Hopper, Sunlight and Solitude.” Singular in his sense of isolation and light, Hopper was an American original and a fitting choice to kick off the library’s new great American Art Series, with Jane Oneail, president and founder of “Culturally Curious,” presenting. Register for a Zoom link by emailing gnangle@rockportlibrary.org, or calling 978-546-6934.