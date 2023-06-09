‘Private Lives’ on stageThere is comic genius in Gloucester Stage’s production of Noël Coward’s “Private Lives,” directed by Diego Arciniegas. This laugh-out-loud show runs through June 25. Shows Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday 3 and 8 p.m., and Sunday 3 p.m. For tickets: gloucesterstage.com.
Interwoven public reception
Fabric Art show: “Interwoven: HIV/AIDS Long-term Survivor Stories & Connections” at Rockport Art Association & Museum, 12 Main St., with a public reception on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
400+ cemetery toursGloucester 400+ cemetery tours: First tour is “Cove Hill 1720” on Saturday at 10 a.m., at Cove Hill Cemetery. The tour will discuss the early settlers of Flatstone Cove, the evolution of Lanesville, veterans, and more. After the tour, visitors can grab lunch from Lanesville merchants and visit the free Pocket Museum Open House at the small fish shack from 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. There will be a free 30-minute presentation, History of Lane’s Cove, at the large fish shack at noon. The second tour, “Families of Lanesville,” which requires registration, is at 1 p.m. at the Victorian Langsford Street Cemetery. To register, visit: www.gloucesterma400.org/calendar/list/page/2. Rain date is June 11.
Summer balletNorth Atlantic Ballet returns to Windhover Performing Arts Center, 257R Granite St., Rockport, on Sunday with two shows at 3 and 6 p.m. This is the third year of “Summer/SCAPE,” a dynamic program of new works and a much-anticipated revival of “Dogtown Phantoms,” which explores the legends of Dogtown in the late 1700’s. Escape from the ordinary with an outdoor dance experience, which runs around one hour with intermission. Rain or shine, covered seating. Tickets sold at the door.
Experimental Group art show
Experimental Group’s 21st show at Rockport Art Association & Museum, at 12 Main St., is now on view. The show includes paintings, mixed-media, graphics, sculpture, digital art and photography. There is a public artist reception on Saturday, from 1 to 3 p.m.