So Salty
Gloucester’s second annual So Salty festival takes place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. downtown in the vicinity of Cape Ann Museum and along Pleasant, Hancock, Main and Rogers streets. Cultural institutions and businesses offer an array of free programs, cultural activities and ice sculptures. For the full festival schedule and ice sculpture map, visit capeannmuseum.org/events/2nd-annual-gloucesters-so-salty.
‘As You Like It’
Annisquam Village Church presents an evening of music and theater with “As You Like It” at the historic church, 820 Washington St., Gloucester, on Saturday at 7 p.m. The program features a score composed by the church’s artist-in-residence, violinist Scott Moore, along with the Lanes Coven Theater. The large-scale work brings to life the forms and gestures of Shakespeare’s comedy with a pastiche of sounds — from absurd, neo-Baroque strings and harpsichord, to hip-hop drums and impressionist dream folk. A reception will follow. Donations accepted.
Sea shanties
Take in some “Sea Shanties and Maritime Heritage through folk music” with Olivia Gale at Sawyer Free Library, currently located at 21 Main St., on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Music at the museum
Three Sheets to the Wind performs its maritime music at Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester, on Saturday, from 3 to 5 p.m.; and on Sunday, the museum presents Irish music with Michael Hamill from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Both events are free.
Arts & CraftsTry your hands at arts and crafts with the Moonrise Fae at Cape Ann Museum, on Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. The event is free as part of the So Salty festival.