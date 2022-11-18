Turkey Trot
The 44th Turkey Trot, presented by the Essex Lions Club, steps off Sunday, Nov. 20, at 11 a.m., with a 5K fun walk at 10 a.m. The 5K race begins and ends on the Essex Causeway (Main Street, Route 133). To register in advance and for details, visit www.essexmalions.com, or register Saturday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Woodman’s chowder for all race participants.
Community concert
As part of Rockport Music’s community outreach programs, Palaver Strings, and the Chris Pattishall trio perform Friday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St. in Rockport. The program is centered around the “Zodiac Suite,” a 1945 masterpiece by jazz pianist Mary Lou Williams, as well as works by Jessie Montgomery and Lili Boulanger. Tickets, $15, at rockportmusic.org.
Planning for reality
“A Symposium on Climate Change and Downtown Gloucester” will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, at 1 p.m. at the Gloucester Meetinghouse, home of the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church St. Presenting will be Professor Charles Waldheim, director of the Office for Urbanization at Harvard Graduate School of Design; Antonio Raciti, associate professor of Community Planning and Ecological Design at University of Massachusetts, Boston; and Kevin Hively, founder of management consulting firm focused on economic development and community planning. All segments will have a question and answer session. Free, and live-streamed. Details at towngreen2025.org.
CAMTalks
Paula Bradstreet Richter, curator of Peabody Essex Museum, presents “The Folly Cove Designers: Art, Life, Place, and Legacy” this Saturday, Nov. 19, at 2 p.m. Free for Cape Ann Museum members, $10 for others. Livestreamed on Facebook and Vimeo. And on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 2 p.m., the book “Gloucester Encounters” will be launched. Editor Martin Ray and Trenton Carls, the museum’s head librarian and archivist, will talk about elements of the book at the free event. Both programs are at Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. Reserve a space for either at www.capeannmuseum.org.
‘Monkey’
Final shows of “Monkey,” a world premiere of a comedy about queer relationships, neurodivergence and disability presented by Lanes Coven Theater Co., takes place at Gloucester Stage Company through Sunday. There will be talk-backs after the show. Tickets and information at gloucesterstage.com.