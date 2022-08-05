Festival by the Sea
Celebrate all things that are synonymous with Cape Ann in the summertime: art, live music and food, with booths spread throughout downtown Manchester, at the Festival by the Sea on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There is no charge for this event. Details, www.capeannchamber.com.
Sharks
On Saturday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Sawyer Free Library offers a free morning of family fun exploring science through sensory play, stories, music, and movement. The theme is sharks. Email mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org for more information.
Music sampler
Rockport New Year’s Eve hosts its musical Summer Sampler on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Back Beach Bandstand on Beach Street in Rockport. Rain date is Sunday at 1 p.m. Free, but donations welcome. Vending by 5 Star Phresh Phood, and Rockport Brewing Company, with non-alcoholic drinks. Acts are Down Home Swing with jazz, blues, country, and more; Satch Kerans Band with rock, original songs and selected covers; and Henri Smith and his All-Star Band with New Orleans jazz, blues, Creole, and Cajun-flavored music. Visit rnye.org for details.
Jazz Festival
Rockport Music’s Jazz Festival continues through Sunday. Saturday features concerts with the Tia Fuller Quartet at 2 p.m., led by the Grammy nominated saxophonist; and Regina Carter at 8 p.m. with her brand of jazz that fuses elements of classical, R&B, Afro-Cuban and folk. Sunday at 5 p.m., Grammy and Tony Award-winning jazz giant Dee Dee Bridgewater performs with Bill Charlap. Details and tickets, rockportmusic.org.
Humor for Humanity
Comedian Jimmy Tingle brings his “Humor for Humanity” tour to Windhover Performing Arts Center in Rockport, on Saturday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. under an expansive outdoor tent. Details and tickets, https://windhover.org/performances.