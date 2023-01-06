Dance party
Cape Ann Museum’s First Friday event of the year is Jan. 6 from 6 p.m. to 8 at the museum, 27 Pleasant St. in Gloucester. For this event, the museum will be filled with lights, music, and dance and will offer a beer tasting. Following a dance performance at 6 p.m., MAGMA Director Sarah Swift will lead a New Year Warm Up for attendees to kick off the dance party in the auditorium. DJs Zach and Jason will showcase obscure and forgotten records. The event is free but registration is required at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/first-fridays-art-after-hours-light-up-the-new-year-tickets-483873196757.
Heather Pierson
The Heather Pierson Trio performs Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Fellowship Hall of the First Congregational Church of Rockport as part of the Old Sloop Presents series. Pierson is a pianist, singer-songwriter and nationally touring performer whose music delves into Americana, blues, New Orleans jazz, vocal chants and folk. She is known for her piano talent and bell-tone vocals. For details, tickets visit oldslooppresents.org.
‘Much Ado’
Rockport Music presents National Theatre in HD’s production of Shakespeare’s romantic comedy “Much Ado About Nothing” this Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. For tickets and information, visit rockportmusic.org.
‘The Gilded Ones’
Sawyer Free Library presents the virtual program, “Gilded Ones Series: Author Talk with Namina Forna,” on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 3 featuring the New York Times bestselling author of “The Gilded Ones” series in a discussion about her second installment, “The Merciless Ones.” Contact Meg O’Neill at 978-325-5562 or email at: moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Cape Ann masters
Cape Ann Collectors presents its 12 new acquisitions by Cape Ann masters with a show “New on View” this Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 at 474 Washington St., Gloucester. Appointments always welcome. Call 978-430-0414 or visit www.capeanncollectors.com.