Night at the museum
Cape Ann Museum, which celebrates poetry, gardens and Earth Day this month, stays open late for its new monthly event, “First Fridays: Arts after Hours.” The event this Friday features hand balancer Joel Herzfeld performing four, 15-minute sets between 6 and 8 p.m. For details, visit www.capeannmuseum.org.
Poetry reading
Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester, kicks off National Poetry Month with an afternoon of readings by local poets Nadine Boughton, Jay Featherstone and Jim Dunn this Saturday from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. For information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Theory of Earth
Patrick Doud presents the talk “Sacred Theory of the Earth: On the Paintings of Thorpe Feidt,” this Saturday at 12:30 p.m., at Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The talk also will be live-streamed. Free for members, $10 for others. For details and registration, visit www.capeannmuseum.org.
Chamber music
The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center presents “String Masterpieces” on Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. The concert showcases three types of string ensemble — Beethoven’s first trio, Mozart’s viola quintet and a “mammoth” Brahms sextet. For information and tickets, visit rockportmusic.org.
Book reading
Author and illustrator Kari Percival will hold a reading and signing for her debut picture book for gardening toddlers and preschoolers, titled “How to Say Hello to a Worm: A First Guide to Outside.” The event takes place at Backyard Growers Seed Giveaway and Swap on Saturday, at 11 a.m., at Burnham’s Field in Gloucester. For details, visit: www.backyardgrowers.org.