Beach cleanup
The Rockport South End Association is hosting a beach cleanup, focusing on Sandpiper Lot and Loblolly Point this Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Anyone who is interested should gather that morning at the home of John and Marilyn Thompson at 4 Ruthern Way in Rockport. You can learn more by joining the Facebook group South End Association.
Spring critters
Rick Roth and the Cape Ann Vernal Pond Team present an introduction to vernal pools and the “critters” that call them home on Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon in the Friend Room at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. Roth will bring tanks with animals to share a closer look. No registration needed.
Art opening
The art exhibition “Boulder Coasts and Bolder Strokes: Celebrating Seascapes from Massachusetts to Maine” opens this Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Cape Ann Collectors, 474 Washington St. in Gloucester. The show features new acquisitions of 20th century artists. For details, visit www.capeanncollectors.com.
Dance film
Windhover Center for the Performing Arts launches “Quarry Dance X: The Film” this Sunday at 7 p.m. The premiere is free but an RSVP is required for the Zoom screening; to receive the link, visit windhover.org. A 15-minute live question and answer period will follow the 36-minute film, which features Dušan Týnek Dance Theatre dancers performing at two private Cape Ann quarries.
Poetry fest
The fourth Rockport Poetry Festival has a day-long schedule of events in person and online on Sunday. For more on the free, public event, please see Page 3.