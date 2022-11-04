First Friday
Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester hosts Art After Hours on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. Free but reservations required at capeannmuseum.org. Sarah Slifer Swift from Movement Arts Gloucester, MA (MAGMA) and Steven Lacey, guitarist, interpret the collections. The museum offers free tasting of Rockport Brewing Co. beer paired with art from the collection.
Art walk
Cape Ann Museum presents “Hopper’s Houses Walking Tour” this Sunday at 1:30 p.m. The outdoor walk explores select Gloucester houses made famous by American realist painter Edward Hopper (1882-1967), who is known to have painted in Gloucester on five separate occasions in the early 20th century. Space is limited; advance registration required. Reserve online at: capeannmuseum.org.
‘La Traviata’
Rockport Music presents Verdi’s “La Traviata” from Metropolitan Opera Live in HD on Saturday at 12:55 p.m. at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Andrew Shryock offers a pre-opera talk at noon. Tickets and details at rockportmusic.org.
Global music
Rockport Music presents Finnish oud player and guitarist Jussi Reijonen, along with eight musicians from around the world in concert on Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. The band is known for blending Middle Eastern and Indian music with jazz. Reijonen will showcase pieces from his new recording “Three Seconds/Kolme Toista.” Tickets and information at rockportmusic.org.
Keyboard concert
Annisquam Village Church, at 820 Washington St., Gloucester, hosts a concert on Sunday at 3 p.m. Kevin Birch will play on four different keyboards, including a clavichord, organ and harpsichord. The early music program includes works of Frescobaldi, Froberger, Sweelinck, Byrd and Bach. Donations, suggested at $25, are accepted to support the music program and care of the instruments.