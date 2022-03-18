Authors on memoirs
Authors Andre Dubus III, Benjamin Anastas and Steve Almond will reveal the stories behind their memoirs in a free program presented by Literary Cape Ann this Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Shalin Liu Performance Center. Books will be on sale and authors available for signing. Visit Literary Cape Ann’s Facebook page to view a recording of the event.
Art of the Marsh
Cape Ann Museum hosts a panel discussion featuring Patricia Hanlon, author of “Swimming to the Top of the Tide,” Kim Radochia, creator of “Heart in the Haystack” installation, and Danielle Perry, Coastal Resilience Program director for Mass Audubon, about the cultural and environmental significance of the Great Marsh on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the museum, at 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. Free for members, $10 for others. Also livestreamed on Facebook and Vimeo. Details, capeannmuseum.org.
Symphony show
Cape Ann Symphony’s 70th concert season continues Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Manchester Essex Regional High School auditorium, 36 Lincoln St., Manchester, featuring guest violinist Lucia Lin and cellist Owen Young, a poignant new work written by composer Charles Floyd, and classic works by Beethoven and Brahms.
Jazz and tango
Two of France’s most revered young jazz artists, accordionist Vincent Peirani and saxophonist Émile Parisien, join forces in a concert of jazz, chanson and tango Friday at 8 p.m. at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Details, rockportmusic.org.
Bach bash
Free Bach birthday celebration concert, presented by the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation, takes place Sunday at 4:30 p.m. in the historic meetinghouse at the corner of Church and Middle streets. A collection will benefit Ukrainian relief efforts. Details, www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org.