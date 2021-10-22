Halloween Festival
The City of Gloucester hosts its free Halloween Festival at Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave., Saturday, Oct. 23, from 1 to 4 p.m. Hayrides, jewelry making, Leo the DJ, toddler parade, storytelling, balloon lady. Email rocody13@gmail.com with questions. Rain date is Sunday, Oct. 24.
Stone Wave: The Story of Ekklesia
Photographer and historian Leslie Bartlett presents the free program “Stone Wave: The Story of Ekklesia,” on Friday, Oct. 22, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Rockport Art Association & Museum, 12 Main St., in Rockport. Stephen Bates will perform an original bass clarinet composition written for “Ekklesia.” For more information, visit www.rockportartassn.org.
Creature Feature
“Creature Feature” shows take place at Hammond Castle, 80 Hesperus Ave., Gloucester, on Saturday, Oct. 23, at 6, 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Each show includes a live performance of prolific inventor John J. Hammond. Jr. ‘s sci-fi horror comedy “The Termite Monster,” and a reading of his story “The Pet.” Final performances are Oct. 26. For details and tickets, visit hammondcastle.org.
The Alexa Quartet
Gloucester’s Fishtown Players present “The Alexa Quartet,” four ten-minutes plays, at the Rocky Neck Cultural Center, 6 Wonson St., Gloucester on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets, $15, may be purchased via Paypal or at the door. Details, visit https://fishtown-players.com.
Fresh-cut dahlias
Generous Gardeners are offering fresh-cut dahlias Saturday, Oct, 23, from 9 a.m. until sold out, rain or shine, at the Stage Fort Park tennis courts near the corner of Western and Hough avenues. Requested donations are $20 to $30, depending on the size of the bouquet. For details, visit generousgardeners.org .