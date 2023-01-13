400+ Overture
Gloucester 400+ presents “Overture to 2023” this Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Gloucester High School auditorium. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. The quadricentennial kick-off features music, from classical to contemporary, poetry and prose, heritage observations and discussions of the future. For those unable to attend, it will be live on Comcast local channel 12, and 1623 Studios will broadcast the program live on its YouTube channel. The event is free, but reservations are requested. Register at www.gloucesterma400.org.
3 at museum
Cape Ann Museum is filled with activities and exhibitions this winter, including the opening this weekend of an exhibition celebrating a woman pioneer in the field of luminist painting with “The Art of Mary Blood Mellen,” which runs Friday through April 2 at the museum at 27 Pleasant St. in Gloucester. For details, visit capeannmuseum.org.
Second Saturday: A Scandinavian Winter at the museum is free for all Cape Ann residents on Saturday. Visitors of all ages are invited to the CAM Studio between 10 a.m. and noon to participate in an art project to make a traditional Swedish Dala horse and a Finnish star. At 11 a.m., there will be a Scandinavian-inspired story time. This activity will be available in the CAM Studio during January.
CAMTalks presents “The Formation of Folly Cove: Coming Together at the Seams,” a talk led by assistant curator Leon Doucette, on Saturday, at 2 p.m. in the museum auditorium. Doucette will take the audience on a deep dive into the neighborhood’s artistic growth. Free for members, $10 for others. The event will be livestreamed on Facebook and Vimeo. For details, visit capeannmuseum.org.
Madhouse
Local favorite Madhouse plays at Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester, on Saturday at 9 p.m.