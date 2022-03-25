Runo in the Rock
An interactive performance takes place Saturday from 5:30 to 8 p.m., at Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. Participants, tasked to help solve a mystery, will traverse the museum to get acquainted with characters from Kalevala, an epic Finnish poem, and learn about the Finnish cultural legacy on Cape Ann through song and storytelling. $30 for members, $35 for others. Registration required at capeannmuseum.org/events.
What’s New, Rocky Neck?
A panel discussion and show-and-tell will be held Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m. at Rocky Neck’s Cultural Center at 6 Wonson St., Gloucester, in conjunction with the second part of the Rocky Neck Now 2022 exhibition. The works reflect the artists pushing forward through experimentations in medium, process, materials, size and content. For details, visit www.rockyneckartcolony.org.
Forgotten Women
Local historians Lise Breen and Wayne Soini will present “Women’s History Month: Forgotten Women,” this Saturday at 2 p.m. at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. They’ll will discuss Nancy Hanks Lincoln, mother of President Abraham Lincoln, as well as three women enslaved on Cape Ann. For details, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
‘Sonatas and Partitas’
Violinist Scott Moore will feature one each of Bach’s sonatas and partitas in an hour-long concert Sunday at 3 p.m. at the historic Annisquam Village Church, 820 Washington St., Gloucester. Admission is by donation, and a reception will follow. For details, visit annisquamvillagechurch.org.
Sculptures in Motion
A dance performance will take the audience on a journey into Indian’s ancient temples of Odisha to bring alive its history, sculptures and paintings through dance and storytelling. The hour-long performance is Sunday at 4 p.m. at MAGMA Gloucester at 11 Pleasant St. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. For details and tickets, ${span}10 adults, $5 children 10 and under, {/span}visit magma.center.