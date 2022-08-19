Rock for vets
Boston’s Power Expo performs a concert to benefit veterans at Capt. Lester S Wass Post 3, at 8 Washington St., Gloucester, on Friday from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $10, and can be bought in advance at the post or at the door. There will be a 50/50 raffle and a raffle for a free stay at the Beauport Hotel to support the Mass.Coalition of the Blind and the American Legion.
Walking tour
Take a guided tour of Gloucester’s Rocky Neck Art Colony that focuses on its earliest residents, fishermen, artists and more this Sunday (also Sept. 4), at 11 a.m. Tours are $10 for RNAC members, $20 for others. Tickets can be reserved at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/rocky-neck-art-colony-32908400501.
Craft fest
The 41st Gloucester Waterfront Festival is Saturday, Aug 20, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 21, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave. Fair entry is free but there is a fee for parking in the lot. Reserve parking online: https://gloucesterweb.yodelpass.com/beaches/#/. (Make sure to insert the date.)
Celtic Festival
The musical “Exploring Celtic Roots and Branches” continues through this weekend. On Saturday at 11 a.m., there will be a Salon Session with A Celtic Sojourn’s Brian O’Donovan exploring the artistry of the genre along with a mini-concert. Saturday evening features “A Global Celebration of Strings,” and Sunday starts with “Words & Music: the Celtic Spirit,” followed by “A Symphony of the Sea.” For details and tickets, visit rockportmusic.org.
‘Macbeth’ in woods
Lanes Coven Theater Co.’s presents “Macbeth” on an outdoor stage protected by a large tent, through Sunday, at 7:30 p.m. at Windhover Performing Arts Center in Rockport. Theater-goers can arrive at 7 p.m. to picnic and BYOB. For details and tickets, visit www.lanescoven.com.