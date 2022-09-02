Block Party
Main Street will be closed to cars to celebrate the Block Party on Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will be live music on three separate stages, street performers, al fresco dining, food trucks, vendors, family friendly activities, contests, games and more for all ages.. For details, visit www.capeannchamber.com.
Boulevard show
The 16-piece band, The Midtown Horns, returns to the stage on Stacy Boulevard on Gloucester Harbor on Saturday with music starting at 5:30 p.m. The music will break for the boat parade of lights and fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
Jazzy drama
“Paradise Blue,” a jazz-infused drama, set in a club in Detroit in 1949, runs through Sept. 18 at Gloucester Stage Company. The drama was written by an award-winning playwright, Detroit’s Dominique Morisseau, whose awards include a Tony nomination as book writer of the Broadway musical “Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations.” For details and tickets, visit GloucesterStage.com.
Schooner Festival
The Gloucester Schooner Festival offer activities all weekend: with races, Maritime Heritage Day, schooner viewing and deck tours, Boat Parade of Lights, fireworks over Gloucester Harbor, and the Parade of Sail. For details about events, visit https://www.maritimegloucester.org/schooner-festival; or discovergloucester.com.
Movies for $3
On Cinema Day on Saturday, Sept. 3, all shows all day at Gloucester Cinema, 74 Essex Ave. when all movie tickets will be discounted to $3. For advance tickets, visit gloucestercinema.com.