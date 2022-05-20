On Friday, May 20, Old Sloop Presents in concert Martyn Joseph with opener Antje Duvekot at 7:30 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 12 School St, Rockport, handicap-accessible. Advance tickets, $12 for adults and $5 for those age 18 and younger, at oldslooppresents.org, John Tarr Store in Rockport, or The Bookstore of Gloucester. Suggested contribution at the door is $14 for adults, $5 for those age 18 and younger, and $28 for families.