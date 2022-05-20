Motif run
The Motif No. 1 5K starts at 9 a.m. and the 1-mile Fun Run at 10 a.m. this Saturday, in Rockport. In-person registration will be on race morning from 7 to 8:30 a.m.; and Friday, May 20, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Rockport Baptist Church. For details, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/MA/Rockport/Motif1Day5K.
Plant sale
Generous Gardeners will hold its annual plant sale Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon, on Stacy Boulevard near the tennis courts at the corner of Hough Avenue. Plenty of daylilies and many other plants for browsing and buying. The sale supports the work of Generous Gardeners volunteers who annually transform the city’s public spaces into “botanical show places.” For details about the sale, and Generous Gardeners’ July 9 garden tour, visit https://generousgardeners.org.
Songsters
Welsh singer/songwriter Martyn Joseph, presented by Old Sloop, performs in concert Friday, at 7:30 p.m. at First Congregational Church of Rockport, at 12 School St. Opening will be an award-winning singer-songwriter Antje Duvekot. For more information and tickets, go to: oldslooppresents.org.
Sea Scouts
The Ship 5 Sea Scouts host a Youth Environmental Summit, including the opening of a refillable water station, Saturday, at 11 a.m. at 19 Harbor Loop, Gloucester.
Craft Fair
The Gloucester Elks 892 host is its second Annual Spring Craft Fair, featuring 30 vendors, on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. outdoors in the Elks parking lot, 97 Atlantic Road. Questions? 978-283-109