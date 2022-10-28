Movies and music
Catch three classic silent films on a large screen with live keyboard accompaniment by Jeff Rapsis on Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Gloucester Meetinghouse, corner of Church and Middle streets. The family-friendly films are: “The Haunted House” (1921) with Buster Keaton; “The Floorwalker” (1916) with Charlie Chaplin; and “The Kid” (1921), written and directed by Chaplin. Tickets, $15, $5 students, and details, www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org, or at the door.
The monster
Rockport Music presents the HD version of “Frankenstein,” on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main S., Rockport. Based on the novel by Mary Shelley, the Royal National Theatre of London production became an international sensation. The cast features Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller. Tickets at rockportmusic.org.
Teen Fright Night
The Cape Ann Museum’s Teen Council is hosting Fright Night on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the museum’s auditorium at 27 Pleasant St. The event is free to all teenagers. Activities include a costume contest, pumpkin carving, dancing, and Halloween mock-tails and treats. Details, capeannmuseum.org.
Musicians Unleashed
Cape Ann Symphony presents “American Classical Music,” on Saturday at 3 p.m. at theGloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church St.. The program features works from Dvorak, the Grateful Dead, Florence Price, symphony Concertmaster Scott Moore, William Grant Still and Rachel Grimes. Tickets, www.capeannsymphony.org.
Love letters
The annual Charles Olson Lecture taked place on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Cape Ann Museum, at 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The talk is free to the public but reservations are required. It will be live-streamed on Facebook and Vimeo. Featured speaker will be poet and scholar Sharon Thesen, who will talk about working with Ralph Maud on the Olson/Boldereff correspondence. Registered attendees can join a tour at 11 a.m. at CAM Green to tour the new home of the Maud/Olson Library. To register and for details, capeannmuseum.org.