Modernists at CAM
“Cape Ann Modern,” a special exhibition of 22 mid-20th century modernist artists who found inspiration on Cape Ann, opens Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. Hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is $12 adults; $10, Cape Ann residents, seniors, and students. Youth (under 18) and museum members, free. Cape Ann residents can visit for free on the second Saturday of each month. Questions? Call 978-283-0455 x110 or visitwww.capeannmuseum.org
Vaccine clinic
Gloucester Health Department is offering a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday, Feb. 26, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Our Lady of Good Voyage, 142 Prospect St.
Exploring the stars
Children can learn about exploring the solar system and space travel with Ms. Frizzle, played by actress Carole Finn-Weidman, in a free interactive program for children of all ages this Saturday, Feb. 26, at 10:30 a.m. in the Friend Room at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. No registration required but seating is limited.
Dance show
Performance artist Mia Martelli presents “Girly-Sound,” Friday, Feb. 25, at 8 p.m. at MAGMA, 11 Pleasant St. Tickets are $10 to $20. Details and tickets are available by visiting magma.center.
WPA mural talk
Lisa Mehlin, who has been restoring the WPA murals in Sawyer Free Library’s Saunders House, will give a free presentation on the process this Saturday, Feb. 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the library at 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester. For details, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org, and click on “calendar.”