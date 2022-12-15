Holiday music
There’s a musical two-fer at Gloucester Meetinghouse, 10 Church St., Gloucester: The Musicians of the Old Post Road present “American Originals: A Moravian Christmas, “ a candlelight concert, on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; and Cape Ann Big Band performs a holiday concert with special guest vocalists on Sunday at 7 p.m.; doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for both shows available online at www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org or at the door. Children under 12 are free.
Menorah lighting
Chabad of Cape Ann plans to light a 9-foot menorah in Rockport on the first night of Hanukkah on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at Barletta Park, at the corner of Mt. Pleasant Street and Broadway. The free program is for everyone and it will include doughnuts, latkes, children’s activities and music. RSVPs appreciated at ChabadCapeAnn.com/Chanukah.
Live pageant
The Rockport Christmas Pageant, now in its 77th year, will be held on Saturday at 5 p.m. in downtown Rockport with a live re-enactment of the Nativity story. It will start with a torch-lit procession at Dock Square that proceeds up Main Street to the Congregational Church. Rain date is Sunday, Dec. 18.
SFL open house
Sawyer Free Library’ hosts an Open House on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in its new space at 21 Main St. in Gloucester. Learn about all its services, both in person and digital. There will be a scavenger hunt for children, an interactive local history display and more. Cookies and hot chocolate.
Maker’s Market
Cape Ann Makers Market takes place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church at 488 Essex Ave., Gloucester.