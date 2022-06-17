Chamber music
The 41st Rockport Chamber Music Festival opens its second week Friday, June 17, with the Zukerman Trio with a powerhouse program that includes Debussy, Brahms and Beethoven’s beloved “Archduke Trio.” On Saturday, June 18, the Rolston Quartet with pianist Frederic Chiu explore works of Haydn and Schumann, as well as Jorg Widmann’s 2003 “Hunting Quartet.” On Sunday, June 19, award-winning double bassist Xavier Foleya nd pianist Kelly Lin perform in world premiere as well as works by Bach, Bottesini and Vivaldi. For details visit, rockportmusic.org.
Nordic humor
Finnish-American theater returns to Cape Ann this week, along with some Swedish and Norwegian humor, to celebrate Midsummer Fest. Performances take place Friday and Saturday, June 17 and 18, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 19, at 3 p.m. in the Old Sloop First Congregational Church Hall, 12 School St., Rockport. The suggested $10 donation will benefit church ministries. Nisu and coffee will be served during intermission.
Juneteenth
Cape Ann Museum hosts a free Juneteenth Festival on Sunday, June 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at CAM Green,13 Poplar St., Gloucester. Poetry, yoga and Doris Elizabeth Prouty’s quilts on show. {/span}Reservations requested at https://www.capeannmuseum.org/events/gloucester-juneteenth-festival.
Encore book event
A reading of “The Seagull and the Sea Captain,” a new book featuring Gloucester Capt. Heath Ellis, by award-winning author/naturalist Sy Montgomery, takes place Saturday, June 18, from 10:30 a.m. to noon aboard the schooner Thomas E. Lannon. Also aboard will be the book’s illustrator Amy Schimler-Safford. The story was inspired by Ellis’ friendship with a seagull. For details and tickets, visit https://schooner.org/book-online.
Comedy show
“Jimmy Tingle Live! Humor for Humanity” stops Sunday, June 19, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Windhover Performing Arts Center, 257R Granite St., Rockport. This Father’s Day show features Tingle’s comedic hits and new, post-pandemic bits, to deliver humor and hope. Details and tickets at windhover.org.