Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe presents William Shakespeare’s witty romantic comedy, “Much Ado About Nothing” at the Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport. (Plenty of free parking) Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 5 p.m. Tickets, available at the door or reserved at cast2008@prodigy.net, are $20 general, $15 senior, $10 student, $5 younger than 12.
Storytime with Marisa! offers a mix of music, movement, fun facts, and picture book favorites for families and kids of all ages in the Friends Room at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 10 to 11 a.m. Questions? Contact Marisa Hall at mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Join the Fall Festival in the Shipyard from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 at the Essex Shipbuilding Museum, 66 Main St. in Essex. There’ll be music, food and fun for all. Children can craft a vessel from an apple at 2 p.m. and race it down the river at 3 p.m. for prizes.
Old Sloop Presents a Cape Ann favorite in concert in concert Saturday, Nov. 12, when What Time Is It Mr Fox? performs at 7:30 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Rockport, 12 School St. Suggested donation at door is $20 adults, $5 18 and under, and $40 for families. For more information, visit: oldslooppresents.org.
An opening reception for a retrospective of Mary Rhinelander McCarl’s work at The Cove Gallery, 37 Rocky Neck Ave., Gloucester, will be Sunday, Nov. 14 from 3 to 5 p.m. The show runs through Nov. 28.