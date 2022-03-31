Beeman Memorial Elementary School’s cafeteria was brimming with excitement and party decorations, with a cake set on a table in front of the stage, and two golden Mylar balloons in the shape of the number “50.”
The school’s teachers, staff, some students and family milled about waiting for the guest of honor to arrive to yell “Surprise!”
And when Joan Lindberg of Gloucester walked into the cafeteria Monday afternoon, she said: “My goodness” followed by an “ahh,” to applause and a hug from one of her granddaughters.
But if you thought this was a retirement party for Beeman’s long-time noon supervisor, you’d be wrong.
This was an anniversary party marming Lindberg’s 50 years — since 1972 — of watching over Gloucester schoolchildren at lunch. At age 86 (she turns 87 in April), Lindberg said she has no plans to retire.
“Not yet,” Lindberg said. “We’ll see what next year brings. I keep going as long as the body goes, but nobody knows what the future will be.”
Lindberg said she started out at the now gone Fuller School, then moved to O’Maley, then to Veterans Memorial and then to Beeman.
“Same job,” she said about what she did at all these schools, “which is the noon supervisor.”
Her job functions have changed somewhat over the years. She used to take attendance and work in the nurse’s office.
“We did whatever needed to done,” she said. “Our main thing was to keep them orderly to and from.”
What’s the biggest issue in minding the kids?
“The biggest issue with children,” she said, “is telling them ‘no.’ ‘Yes’ is easy,” she laughed.
Also at Lindberg’s surprise party were some members of her large family, including her two grown daughters. She also has four grown sons. Lindberg said she has 10 grandchildren and four great grandchildren, some of whom were at the party.
Her youngest granddaughter, Divina Lindberg, 8, of Gloucester, came up to her to read her a poem. Also on hand were two of her grown grandchildren, Jacqueline Hovasse of Ipswich and James Taliadoros Jr. of Salem, and two great grandchildren, Harper Hovasse, 4, and Brody Hovasse, 11.
“She’s still going,” said Joan Lindberg’s daughter, Julie Taliadoros, who works as a bookkeeper in the treasurer’s office in City Hall. “This is not a retirement party.”
Julie Taliadoros did not have her mother supervising her on the playground at Beeman as her younger sister, Vanessa Lindberg, once did. Joan Lindberg said she has also supervised her some of her grandchildren at Beeman.
“I’m super excited,” said Vanessa Lindberg, who works as an English language learner liaison at Gloucester High. “She’s like the quintessential yard lady, noon supervisor. She’s been doing it forever and she’s perfect at it.”
“We keep trying to talk her into it,” Julie Taliadoros said about her mother retiring. “She said, ‘I don’t know what I would do if I were home.’”
Taliadoros said when her kids attended Beeman, she used to fill in for her mother if she were sick for a day. “Nope, she never quit. She kept going. She loves it. Can’t get rid of her,” she laughed.
What does her mother like about the job?
“Kids,” Taliadoros said. “It’s a perfect job. We have vacations, you get to be out and see the kids ... She loves seeing them out and about when you’re not in school.”
The students have become Lindberg’s extended family.
Beeman substitute teacher Sue Frontiero of Gloucester, who has been doing her job for more than 20 years, called Lindberg “amazing.”
“Going out there with the kids in no matter what kind of weather, she’s out there and she pays attention. She watches out for the kids. She is great, a good friend, too.”
“Joan is a legend,” said Superintendent Ben Lummis, talking about how Lindberg has been a wonderful part of the Beeman community for many years. “It’s hard to imagine all the changes she has seen in Gloucester, in our schools, in our students and our families. She’s a remarkable woman. We are really, really happy to celebrate her and all she’s done today.”
Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or eforman@northofboston.com.