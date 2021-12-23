$5M more needed for Rockport DPW facility

ROCKPORT — The town’s proposed Public Works facility will need $5 million more to get started.
The Rockport DPW Building Committee hopes Town Meeting this spring will approve the additional $5 million for project, for which $12.5 million has already reserved.
The committee voted unanimously on the $5 million figure at its meeting Wednesday morning. Mike Richard of Weston and Sampson, who was on the Zoom call, advised the committee that $5 million was needed in order to make the facility pitched to residents back in 2019 a reality.
Richard’s calculations were based on the average three lowest bids received for the project last year, which totaled $12.95 million. According to Richard, the market adjustment has risen 10% since then due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he said the skyrocketing material and labor costs are now starting to peak.
In total, Richard estimated the project’s cost could inflate by $3,858,474. The remaining $1,141,526 contingency from the $5 million may be needed for additional construction costs due to the site’s unsuitable subsurface, treatment of the site’s hazardous soil, potential geo-tech and hazmat costs, and any potential delays.
Selectmen Chairman and DPW Building Committee member Don Campbell said hopefully the town won’t need all of the $5 million, and that whatever remains could be given back to the town.
