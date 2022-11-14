The 50-year-old original windows along with all the exterior doors of the Ralph B. O’Maley Innovation Middle School could soon be replaced thanks to an estimated $6.5 million project meant to extend the life of the approximately 630-student school on Cherry Street.
That’s because the Massachusetts School Building Authority has approved an Accelerated Repair Project for the school’s windows and doors, according to a memo last month from the city’s CFO John Dunn to Mayor Greg Verga. The state plans to offset more than half the cost of the project.
The city’s reimbursement rate is 61%, Gloucester Public Schools CFO Gary Frisch told the City Council Budget and Finance subcommittee at its Nov. 4 meeting. Frisch said the maximum grant potential is $3.7 million.
Frisch said the project would begin with procurement this month, construction beginning in January and major renovation work occurring in the summer. The project’s closeout should take place in September 2023.
“We are excited about it,” Frisch said about the project. “The windows are original to the building, 50 years old, so they are well past their life cycle and we are fortunate to receive the grant from MSBA with a total reimbursement of up to 61%,” Frisch said.
Ward 1 Councilor Scott Memhard, chair of Budget and Finance, noted the $3.7 million reimbursement translates into 56% rather than the maximum reimbursement rate of 61%. Frisch said Memhard was citing the “effective rate” due to a minor amount, approximately $300,000, that was not eligible for state reimbursement for work on a domed skylight in the library.
“That was ineligible, but we are going to have that as a bid alternate, so depending on the bid prices, we’ll be able to do it if it’s within the total estimated costs,” Frisch said.
“We are so fortunate that the Massachusetts School Building Authority has this particular Accelerated Repair Program,” said School Committee Chair Kathy Clancy. She said the program has allowed the public schools to replace roofs on school buildings.
She called the project to replace the windows and doors at O’Maley “very necessary,” and the city was fortunate to be in the pipeline for this project to happen.
“And I will tell you that today I learned that the MSBA has actually stopped accepting applications for accelerated repair,” Clancy said. “They have put this program on hold. They are still doing core building projects for new schools or renovated schools but they are putting a hold based on the economy and material issues on these kinds of projects.”
Councilor at-Large Tony Gross asked about a looming 90-day deadline for the local approval of funding to be in place. Gross noted the countdown started Aug. 31 with the deadline the end of this month.
Frisch said he has notified MSBA that the City Council is scheduled take up both the project funding agreement and the loan order on Nov. 22.
Councilor at-Large Jeff Worthley noted the remarkable lifespan of the school’s original windows and asked how long the new windows and doors might last. Frisch said these would be high-quality replacements.
“They are looking at another 50 years before the lifecycle would run out,” Frisch said. The project will bring additional savings to the city as the replacement windows and doors are more energy efficient. Clancy noted all the windows at O’Maley are single pane.
Gross, a former School Committee member, said the project is necessary.
“Let’s not forget that in the not-too-recent past, we didn’t do these types of things, and we are paying dearly for it. You know, we are looking at $60 million to build a new elementary school (the East Veterans Elementary School under construction on Webster Street); to build this middle school, $100 million,” he said. “So, let’s not forget while this seems like a fair amount of money, we are getting a big percentage of it reimbursed and we didn’t take these steps in the not-too-distant past.”
Budget and Finance approved the motion recommending the loan order to the full City Council by a 3-0 vote.
