The owners of a popular cafe, a real estate agent, a restaurateur, a longtime photographer and the executive director of a local YMCA have been named this year’s Small Business Persons of the Year by the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce.
James Brown of Coldwell Banker Realty in Manchester, brothers Marc and Ross Brackett of Brothers’ Brew Café in Rockport, Corey Grammas of Lobsta Land Restaurant in Gloucester, Arlene Taliadoros of Arlene Taliadoros Photography in Essex, and Chris Bevilacqua of Ipswich Family YMCA in Ipswich will be recognized during Greater Cape Ann Small Business Weeks, June 6 through 17.
All will be saluted at the chamber’s 42nd annual small business luncheon on Friday, June 17, at the Castle Manor Inn, 141 Essex Ave. in Gloucester.
Tickets for the full luncheon are priced at $40; anyone may contact the chamber, 24 Harbor Loop in Gloucester, at 978-283-1601 to attend, or may register at capeannchamber.com.
Several area high school graduates will also be saluted as 2022 Cape Ann Chamber scholarship winners during the luncheon.
Home community receptions for the individual award winners will be as follows, with each of the receptions slated to run from 5 to 7 p.m. All of the receptions are free, but those planning to attend are asked to register through the chamber at capeannchamber.com:
Rockport : The reception for co-winners and brothers Marc and Ross Brackett will take place on Monday, June 6, at Emerson Inn, 1 Cathedral Ave. in Rockport.
Gloucester: The reception for Corey Grammas will be held on Wednesday, June 8, at Lobsta Land, 84 Causeway St.
Essex: The reception for Arlene Taliadoros will be at Windward Grille, 109 Eastern Ave. in Essex, on Thursday, June 9.
Manchester: The reception for James Brown will be on Monday, June 13 at Amaral Bailey American Legion Post 113, 14 Church St. in Manchester.
Ipswich: The reception for Chris Bevilacqua will take place at Fox Creek Tavern on Tuesday, June 14.
Every year since 1981 the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce has celebrated Small Business Week to honor the achievements of the region’s small business entrepreneurs and their employees and to thank them for their contributions to the economic vitality and community life of Cape Ann.