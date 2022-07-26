About 66 boats have registered to compete in the return this week of the Bluefin Blowout presented by Lyon-Waugh Auto Group.
In addition to raising some giant bluefin from the sea, the event aims to raise a boatload of money for the Alzheimer’s Association, according to organizers.
The Atlantic bluefin tuna tournament this year runs from Tuesday, July 26, to Thursday, July 28, at Cape Ann’s Marina Resort, 75 Essex Ave. It’s back after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancelation in 2020 and 2021. Also back will be the Newburyport-based Reel Easy which won the last Blowout in 2019.
In addition to uncertainty about COVID-19 restrictions easing last summer and staffing shortages, proposed regulations by NOAA also made it difficult to pull off a weekend tournament last year. This year’s tournament runs midweek.
This will be the ninth year the tournament is being held. Originally conceived by organizers Drew Hale and Rob Bouley in 2011, it has grown into one of New England’s premier giant bluefin tournaments and has proven to be a popular attraction to America’s oldest seaport.
The tournament has been featured on National Geographic’s “Wicked Tuna” and has drawn some of the best tuna fishermen on the East Coast. In addition to bragging rights, the captains will be competing for more than $60,000 in cash, jackpots and prizes as well as the Bluefin Blowout trophy.
The boat that lands the heaviest fish wins. Per NOAA Fisheries regulations, the maximum length is currently 73 inches curved fork length — or 73 inches from the tip of the upper jaw over the curve of the body to the fork of the tail — with a bag limit of one bluefin per vessel per day or trip.
“After a 2-year hiatus we’re back,” said Cidalia Schwartz, marketing director for Lyon-Waugh Auto Group, in an email. “The last one we held was in 2019. We hosted approximately 70 boats and this year we’re looking at approximately the same amount of boats as well.”
Gloucester resident Warren Waugh, the managing partner of the Lyon-Waugh, the presenting sponsor and event organizer, said boats are coming from as far away as Florida. Others are coming from Cape Cod, Rhode Island, Maine and New Hampshire, competing along with the hometown captains and crews from Gloucester. While Waugh loves fishing — “When everyone is golfing, I’m fishing,” he says — he has never fished the tournament as he is busy with guests and doing promotions during the event.
The charity the tournament supports has a special meaning for Waugh.
“Alzheimer’s Association is near and dear to our heart because Warren Waugh lost his wife to Alzheimer’s,” Schwartz said. Elizabeth “Liz” Owens Waugh died on June 5, 2018, at age 64.
The fundraising kicked off July 13 with the Bluefin Bash. A Captain’s Meeting for captains and crew only is scheduled for Tuesday, from 6 to 10 p.m. with the apparel store at Cape Ann’s Marina Resort open to the public during these and other tournament hours. Boats may leave no earlier than 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to the rules, and overnight fishing is permitted.
The weigh-in action at Cape Ann’s Marina Resort starts on Wednesday at 1 p.m. and goes until 9 p.m. or once the last fish is weighed. This event is free to the public.
The Bluefin Blowout BBQ By the Sea, a food and beverage tasting to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association, is a ticketed event on Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person.
Final weighing and closing ceremonies take place Thursday with weigh-in hours from 1 to 4:30 p.m., or once the last fish is weighed.
“There’s a lot to be said about this tournament,” Schwartz said. “In 2019 we gave back $366,000 to Alzheimer’s. This could not have been possible without our captain’s crews, community, sponsors, volunteers and supporters.”
The goal this year is raise $500,000 for the cause.
“It’s quite a reach but we believe that with a continued support we’ll get there. This tournament is the biggest in the Northeast and we are proud to be the organizers of it,” Schwartz said.
You can learn more about the Bluefin Blowout at www.bluefinblowout.com.
