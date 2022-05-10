Saturday night’s Empty Bowl TO GO 2.0 will feed more people than ever.
The drive-through dinner, attended by 771 people, raised a record-breaking $164,000 for The Open Door’s Mobile Market and Summer Meals for Kids programs, the most the fundraiser has ever generated in its 20-plus years.
“As the cost of living outpaces wages, the enduring message of ‘somewhere, someone’s bowl is empty’ resonates deeply with many across the North Shore, and this weekend people turned out to give what they could to make sure that bowls would be full,” The Open Door President and CEO Julie LaFontaine said. “Proceeds from this popular community event will help fund the Summer Meals and Mobile Market programs and help connect people to good food where they live, gather, and learn.”
Dinner ticket-holders drove their way to a drive-through at The Open Door’s headquarters on Emerson Avenue in Gloucester, past volunteers waving handmade signs and displays along the highlighting programs of the nonprofit human services agency, including the Mobile Market Farmer’s Truck, Second Glance thrift store, and Summer Meals for Kids.
They also drove past the construction site for The Open Door Food and Nutrition Center, a capital building project to expand agency’s facility and streamline operations.
Soup and chowder for the event was prepared by Captain Hook’s, Causeway Restaurant, Seaport Grille, J.T. Farnhams, George’s Restaurant and Bar, Lobsta Land, Minglewood Harborside, Sugar Magnolias, Turner’s Seafood, Willow Rest, and The Open Door kitchen team, including locally renowned chef Ken Duckworth, who made his signature mushroom soup.
Each bowl for the event was hand-painted by those volunteering artist skills, from professional artists and students to members of community groups, clubs, and local businesspeople. Once glazed, the bowls were fired by volunteer members of the community, schools, and community groups.
The bowls go home as a reminder: somewhere, someone’s bowl is empty.
In 2021, The Open Door said it helped stabilize the lives and health of 8,516 people from 4,176 households through the distribution of 1.83 million pounds of food. The nonprofit is a community food resource center, running pantries in Gloucester and Ipswich, for low-income residents of Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester, Essex, Ipswich, Hamilton, Boxford, Rowley, Topsfield, and Wenham.
The Open Door’s online auction, an extension of Empty Bowl TO GO 2.0, remains at biddingowl.com/theopendoor and closes May 13. The auction features 42 one-of-a-kind bowls created by Cape Ann artists and local elected officials.
More information about the event is available at foodpantry.org/empty-bowl.